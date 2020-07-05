CBC Windsor July 5 COVID-19 update: 9 new cases reported today

There are now 1,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County, an increase of nine cases over yesterday.

Two of the new cases are in the agri-farm sector, four are community based and three are still under investigation.

There have been 995 resolved cases of COVID-19. The number of deaths caused by the virus remains unchanged at 68.

562 people with positive cases of the virus are currently in self-isolation and five are hospitalized.

Riverside Place in Windsor is the latest long-term care home considered to be in an outbreak situation with one staff member testing positive for the virus. Devonshire Retirement Residence has three staff members testing positive and Extendicare Tecumseh has one staff member testing positive.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit added a manufacturing sector workplace to the list of workplace outbreaks Sunday. There are also outbreak situations at two agricultural facilities in Kingsville and two facilities in Leamington.

Sources who spoke with CBC News relayed that Nature Fresh Farms, a Leamington facility, is currently under strict orders to isolate employees and cease work until further notice. Nearly 200 workers at that facility tested positive last week.

Jason Viau/CBC

The health unit said it didn't confirm names or locations of workplaces with COVID-19 unless there is a public health risk to the community.

Between June 25 and July 1, Leamington accounted for 83 per cent of the cases reported. Windsor accounted for nine per cent and Kingsville had eight per cent.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

A total of 286 people in Sarnia-Lambton have tested positive for COVID-19, with 258 of those cases having been deemed resolved.

A total of 25 people have died since COVID-19 reached Sarnia-Lambton.

There are currently no active outbreaks in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

A total of 158 people in Chatham-Kent have tested positive for COVID-19, with 156 of those cases having recovered.

A total of one person has died since COVID-19 touched Chatham-Kent, and one person is currently self-isolating.

There are currently zero active institutional or workplace outbreaks.