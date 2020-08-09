CBC Windsor August 9 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — seven on Saturday and four on Sunday.

Seven of those cases are among agri-farm workers and four were from community spread.

There have been 71 deaths in the region from the virus.

As of this weekend, there are 167 active cases and another 2,114 people have recovered.

Outbreaks have been declared at 11 workplaces, with three staff members testing positive at the Augustine Villas retirement residence in Kingsville, Ont.

The uptick in new cases in both the agri-farm sector and the community has slowed and is "moving in the right direction," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex.

WIndsor-Essex County is the only region in Ontario that has not moved to Stage 3 of the province's re-opening plan.

It is not clear when the province may decide to allow the region to advance to the next stage as Windsor-Essex still has the highest rate of the disease per capita in Ontario.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There have been 321 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Sarnia-Lambton according to Lambton Public Health.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after contracting COVID-19. Another 286 people have recovered from the virus.

The region entered Stage 3 of reopening on July 24.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported a significant surge in new COVID-19 cases last week.

Across the region, 317 people have tested positive for the virus.

Overall, 222 people have recovered, while 93 cases are considered active.

There are currently three people in hospital and two people have died from the virus in Chatham-Kent.

There is one outbreak at a workplace in the region, which entered Stage 3 of reopening on July 17.