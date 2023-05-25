CBC Quebec, CBC Cree Unit earn 20 RTDNA nominations

CBC Quebec and CBC North's journalists in Quebec have received a total of 20 award nominations for their work in 2022 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada, the association of electronic journalists.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

Regional winners will be announced on June 15. The regional winners go on to the national competition, and the national winners will be announced at an event in October.

You can see all of the 2023 RTDNA Awards Central Region Finalists here.

Audio nominations

Marika Wheeler/CBC

Feature News, small/medium market:

Feature News, large market:

Opinion:

Radio Newscast, large market:

February 8, 2022 — Timetable of COVID-19 measures lifting, read by Shawn Lyons – CBC Montreal.

Digital nominations

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Excellence in Data Storytelling:

Overall Excellence in Digital:

Stephany Hildebrand

Excellence in Social:

Excellence in Sports Reporting:

Feature News, small/medium market:

News – Live Special Events:

Breaking News, large market:

Multiplatform nominations:

Grand Council of the Crees

Continuing Coverage:

Enterprise Journalism:

Investigative Excellence:

Video nominations:

Feature News, large market:

Audio-Visual Storytelling, large market:

Breaking News, large market:

Death of Guy Lafleur by the CBC Quebec newsroom.

Excellence in Sports Reporting:

Excellence in Video:

Opinion: