CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 24

Which six city councillors voted in a losing cause against a plan to expand Ottawa's urban boundary?

What will an announcement made this week by the NHL mean for Ottawa fans if the 2019-20 hockey season does, in fact, resume?

And which local music festival is taking its 2020 edition online by streaming hours of unreleased footage from previous years?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.