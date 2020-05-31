CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 24
Which six city councillors voted in a losing cause against a plan to expand Ottawa's urban boundary?
What will an announcement made this week by the NHL mean for Ottawa fans if the 2019-20 hockey season does, in fact, resume?
And which local music festival is taking its 2020 edition online by streaming hours of unreleased footage from previous years?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
