CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 28
Why are police in Kingston, Ont., now investigating the nail salon at the centre of that city's recent COVID-19 outbreak?
Where have police in western Quebec declared a "prohibited zone" after complaints from nearby residents about parties and noise?
And why has local pitcher Phil Aumont given up on his dream of returning to the major leagues?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
