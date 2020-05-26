CBC Ottawa anchors win Canadian Screen Award
At this year's Canadian Screen Awards, the hosts of CBC News Ottawa, Lucy van Oldenbarneveld and Adrian Harewood, won the best local anchor award.
The awards, normally handed out at a gala in Toronto, honour Canada's achievements in film, television and digital media.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's winners are being announced in a series of virtual presentations.
In April, CBC News Ottawa won a Radio Television Digital News Association regional award for its live coverage of the 2019 floods.
CBC News Ottawa airs weekdays at 6 p.m. on CBC Television, online and on Facebook.
