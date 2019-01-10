CBC, CPC announce streaming coverage of Paralympic Super Series

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and CBC /Radio-Canada announced the launch of the Paralympic Super Series Thursday.

The Super Series is a package of Paralympic sport competitions that will be available as live streams via the CBC Gem app and cbcgem.ca, as well as on the CPC Facebook page.

This marks the first time that CBC has offered coverage of Para Alpine and Para Nordic events outside of the Paralympic Games. The first event of the series will be the Para Alpine World Cup in Zagreb, Croatia from Jan. 16-17.

"CBC/Radio-Canada is committed to sharing and supporting the stories of diverse Canadians, and our ongoing collaboration with the Canadian Paralympic Committee continues to allow us to shine a spotlight on these incredible athletes who represent the country on the world stage." Said Greg Stremlaw, Executive Director, CBC Sports, and General Manager, Paralympics.

Viewers will be able to follow Canada's top Para alpine skiers throughout the season, including PyeongChang 2018 breakout star Mollie Jepsen and five-time Paralympic medallist Mac Marcoux. The Canadian Para alpine team won 10 medals at the Paralympic Winter Games last March.

"Our athletes are competing year-round at important events like world championships and we want to bring those competitions to Canadians," said Martin Richard, Executive Director, Communications and Brand, Canada Paralympic Committee. "Having these events accessible to watch in between Paralympic Games is a huge priority for us and will help build more interest as we follow the journeys of our Paralympic athletes."

Coverage of the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George, B.C. takes place from Feb. 16-24. It will also be available via live stream, featuring the world's best Para Nordic skiers, including Canadian stars Brian McKeever, Mark Arendz, and Natalie Wilkie — who combined for 12 medals at PyeongChang 2018.

Additional sports and events will be added to the Paralympic Super Series as the year goes on.