CBB Wagers: Horns at Jayhawks, Tar Heels at Blue Devils, Hogs at Vols

We have a MASSIVE college basketball weekend on tap to usher us into March Madness. Coach K's final home game, Big 12, SEC and Big Ten titles on the line... what else do you need? Frank Schwab sets the table for the final regular-season weekend before tournament time kicks off. Can the North Carolina Tar Heels spoil Duke's outright ACC title dreams? Frank dives into games from around the power five with his bets wagers.

