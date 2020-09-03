CB2 Insights Announces $3,000,000 Private Placement Led by Merida Capital

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), one of the largest integrative healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units ("Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering.



The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received a definitive lead order in the amount of CAD $2,000,000 from Merida Capital Partners and Affiliates (“Merida”). Merida is a cornerstone investor in the Company and continues to demonstrate strong support of the Company.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 23, 2020 or such other date as may be determined by the Company.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes and in accordance with its three-pronged growth plan which include growth through current services, new services and potential acquisitions.

The Company may pay certain eligible (a “Finder”) parties a cash commission (“Finder’s Fee”) equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and finders warrants equal to 8% of the number of units issued pursuant to the Offering in respect of the Units sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by such Finder. There will be no Finder’s Fee payable on the Merida Investment.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII OTCQB:CBIIF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. With a mission to mainstream alternative health treatments into traditional healthcare by recognizing the need for patient treatment diversity, and the impacts of integrating alternative and conventional medicine. The Company works primarily to roster and treat patients seeking alternative treatments due to the ineffectiveness of conventional medicine, and the inability to find support through their existing care network, or in some cases, inability to access a primary care network. Medical services offered by the Company are defined as Integrative medicine, where we work to understand the real world evidence for the safety, impact and effectiveness of medical treatments including plant based medicines that often lack sufficient research and therefore adoption by conventional healthcare providers.

To support patient care and positive health outcomes, the Company is also focused on advancing safety and efficacy research surrounding alternative health treatments by monitoring and assessing Real-World Data (RWD) and providing Real-World Evidence (RWE) through our proprietary technology, data analytics, and a full service contract research organization.

The Company’s primary operations are in the United States, with application to its insights, technology and research services deployed in other International markets including Canada, United Kingdom and Colombia.

The Company’s disciplined operating model allows patients to receive access to care in a time efficient and cost-effective manner. Utilizing virtual telehealth and over 30 physical brick and mortar clinics, the Company currently treats over 100,000 patients across 12 States. Utilizing proprietary technology and data analytic platforms, the Company is able to monitor, study and assess a variety of healthcare treatments and products for the safety, efficacy and effectiveness. The Company believes it is well positioned to be the research and technology partner of choice for multiple stakeholders including Big Pharma, Life Sciences, Regulatory Bodies and Payors within the traditional and integrative medical industry.

Story continues