CB Jaylon Johnson has no interest in leaving the Bears next year

Nearly two months ago, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was granted permission to seek a trade. Now, he doesn’t want to go anywhere. The talented Bears cornerback has had a roller coaster of a year with his contract status, all while having a career year on the field. On Wednesday, though, Johnson gave his strongest response yet regarding his pending free agency, and it sounds like he’s ready to commit to the Bears long-term, as long as he gets a fair offer.

Johnson spoke with reporters after practice on Wednesday and made his intentions clear. “I want to stay here,” Johnson said via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I definitely want to get something done first, but if something doesn’t get done, I’m not opposed to any other options. I would love to stay here.”

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says if the team made him a good offer in the next few months, he would take it and not be interested in testing the market as a free agent: "I want to stay here… I would love to stay here.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 20, 2023

It’s a welcome turn of events after a turbulent fall where Johnson seemed on his way out after he and the Bears were unable to agree to a contract extension prior to the NFL trade deadline. Trade talks were engaged, but nothing came to be, and Johnson remained on the team before exploding in production.

The fourth-year defensive back has been one of the best cover corners in the league this season but has stepped up his turnovers in recent weeks. Johnson has four interceptions this season, two of which have come in the last three weeks. He’s the No. 1 PFF-graded cornerback and has become a key leader on a rising defense that has generated at least three takeaways in their last four games.

The unit’s play as of late is something Johnson feels strongly about, and he wants to see it continue. “I feel like we’re building something special, too, especially the guys in the locker room,” Johnson said via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “It’s something that I don’t think I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay in that and continue to build, make it better.”

Story continues

CB Jaylon Johnson wants to stay with the Bears: “I feel like we’re building something special, too, especially the guys in the locker room. It’s something that I don’t think I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay in that and continue to build, make it better." — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 20, 2023

Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles still need to come together with an agreement, but this is positive news as the offseason draws closer and closer. The Bears have a chance at maintaining a strong a defense for the foreseeable future and Johnson needs to remain a part of it.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire