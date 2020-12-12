CB Austin, TE Wesco activated from IR as Jets make 9 moves

·2 min read

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Cornerback Bless Austin and tight end Trevon Wesco were activated from the injured reserve list Saturday as the winless New York Jets made nine roster moves ahead of their game at Seattle on Sunday.

Right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson were placed on IR after not practicing all week and being previously ruled out for the game.

Wide receiver Lawrence Cager and safety Saquan Hampton were signed from the practice squad, and linebacker Noah Dawkins and wide receiver Jaleel Scott were elevated from the practice squad to complete the Jets' flurry of moves.

Austin, who missed three games with a neck injury, is expected to slide back into his starting spot opposite Bryce Hall.

Wesco was sidelined for four games while dealing with an injured ankle.

Van Roten has a toe injury, leaving New York without its starting guards. Left guard Alex Lewis is on the non-football injury list because of a personal issue.

Davis (foot) and Jackson (hamstring) were both injured against Las Vegas last Sunday. That left the Jets thin at the secondary spot, creating an opportunity for Hampton. The former Rutgers standout played in five games last season for New Orleans.

Cager, who had two catches for 35 yards in two games earlier this season, will help offset the absence of Denzel Mims. The rookie wide receiver is out while dealing with a family issue.

Scott, who spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, is likely insurance for Jamison Crowder. The Jets' leading receiver is questionable for the game with a calf injury that kept him out of practice Friday.

Dawkins made his Jets debut against the Raiders and played on special teams.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors allow point guard Kyle Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte

    Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla.Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.The Canadian Press

  • Leafs forward Nick Robertson absent from U.S. world junior team

    USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who'll suit up for the Americans at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

  • Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapses on court, taken to hospital

    Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a hospital in Tallahassee.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jamal Adams says he has 'no hate' toward Adam Gase, Jets prior to revenge game

    Don't expect any bad blood between Jamal Adams and his former team Sunday.

  • UFC 256 betting preview: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

    Ferguson is a -165 favorite, while Oliveira is a +140 underdog.

  • Tom Brady has no interest in playing for a cold weather team after 20 years in New England

    Tom Brady is over spending winters in New England.

  • Brady vs. Belichick: Patriots coach deserves props | More Football

    Despite coming back to Earth in Week 14, the Patriots have no business being as competitive as they are given the talent on their roster. The Bucs meanwhile are loaded with talent, yet are barely clinging to a playoff spot.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Anthony Joshua predicts he'll KO Kubrat Pulev in 'Rounds 7 to 9'

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.

  • Reports: Arizona expected to fire head coach Kevin Sumlin

    Arizona had just a 9-20 overall record under Kevin Sumlin.

  • Chelsea's 17-game unbeaten run ends with 1-0 loss at Everton

    LIVERPOOL, England — Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended in a 1-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 22nd minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a rare mistake by bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin.Chelsea could have gone top — for a day at least — with a win but lacked creativity without injured wingers Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and struggled to create many clear-cut chances. The visitors did hit the goal frame on three occasions, though.Reece James struck a low, deflected shot against the base of the post from a cleared corner, while Mason Mount hit the top of the crossbar from long range — after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford only partially cleared the ball — and then the post with a late free kick.Chelsea’s only previous defeat in any competition this season came on Sept. 20, a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool when reduced to 10 men for more than half of the match.This was only Everton’s second win in its last eight league matches, with the team having started the season in superb fashion with four straight victories.Energized by having fans inside Goodison Park for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak — 2,000 supporters were in the stadium — Everton defended much more solidly then in recent weeks and was a regular threat despite missing playmaker James Rodriguez and attacking left back Lucas Digne through injury.And the hosts looked like getting the chance to add to their lead when Calvert-Lewin tumbled under a challenge from Ben Chilwell in the 63rd. A penalty was awarded but the VAR spotted Calvert-Lewin was offside before he was fouled.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Could Donald Trump's appearance at Army-Navy be his final sporting event as president?

    While he's been roundly booed at most other sporting events during his time in office, President Trump has been welcomed with cheers at college football games. Was Saturday's game his last appearance in the sports realm while president?

  • Country star Charley Pride — part owner of the Rangers and Negro American League player — dead at 86

    Charley Pride played for the Memphis Red Sox and Birmingham Black Barons before becoming a country legend.

  • CB Austin, TE Wesco activated from IR as Jets make 9 moves

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Cornerback Bless Austin and tight end Trevon Wesco were activated from the injured reserve list Saturday as the winless New York Jets made nine roster moves ahead of their game at Seattle on Sunday.Right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson were placed on IR after not practicing all week and being previously ruled out for the game.Wide receiver Lawrence Cager and safety Saquan Hampton were signed from the practice squad, and linebacker Noah Dawkins and wide receiver Jaleel Scott were elevated from the practice squad to complete the Jets' flurry of moves.Austin, who missed three games with a neck injury, is expected to slide back into his starting spot opposite Bryce Hall.Wesco was sidelined for four games while dealing with an injured ankle.Van Roten has a toe injury, leaving New York without its starting guards. Left guard Alex Lewis is on the non-football injury list because of a personal issue.Davis (foot) and Jackson (hamstring) were both injured against Las Vegas last Sunday. That left the Jets thin at the secondary spot, creating an opportunity for Hampton. The former Rutgers standout played in five games last season for New Orleans.Cager, who had two catches for 35 yards in two games earlier this season, will help offset the absence of Denzel Mims. The rookie wide receiver is out while dealing with a family issue.Scott, who spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, is likely insurance for Jamison Crowder. The Jets' leading receiver is questionable for the game with a calf injury that kept him out of practice Friday.Dawkins made his Jets debut against the Raiders and played on special teams.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five college football game

    Fuller is the first woman to score a point in a top-level college football game in five years.

  • Ball State beats Western Michigan after forward lateral nullifies crazy last-second bench-clearing TD

    Ball State's bench came onto the field way too early to celebrate. But the premature celebrations ultimately didn't matter.

  • No fans, no goals: United, City draw Manchester derby 0-0

    MANCHESTER, England — Being shut out of the Manchester derby might not have seemed so bad for fans after all.United and City drew 0-0 in a drab Premier League encounter that saw the rivals manage only two shots each on target between them on Saturday.How different from 279 days earlier when a United victory produced raucous celebrations from the victorious side on what turned out to be the last weekend with full stadiums allowed.The easing of England's coronavirus restrictions has yet to reach Manchester, with Old Trafford among the 10 Premier League clubs not even allowed 2,000 fans unlike the other 10 stadiums.The lack of passion and atmosphere was striking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.“The quicker we get the fans back in, the better the football will be,” the United manager said.So the 183rd Manchester derby was the first one in an empty stadium. It was only the second time in 10 years that the rivals have played out a scoreless draw, reflecting their struggle to make an impression in the league this season.“No fans is a different atmosphere,” City defender John Stones said. “The derby is a massive occasion for us as players and more for the city and fans. It’s frustrating not to be able to have anyone in the stadium at this time."United is seventh, four points behind leader Tottenham, and City is a point behind in eighth.It's unsurprising United was so ineffective in front of goal, given Solskjaer's side has scored only three times in its six league games at Old Trafford — with two coming from penalties.United thought it had won a penalty at the start of the second half but Marcus Rashford was then spotted by the VAR to have been offside before being fouled by Kyle Walker.Having been eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday, United did at least avoid another damaging defeat.“We made it difficult for them at times — they could not get their rhythm going and we defended well," United defender Luke Shaw said. “One point is better than none and we showed a bit more about us, but we know we need to improve to fight at the top.”But for City, the ambitions are about much more than just scrapping to get back into the top four as Pep Guardiola's side tries to regain the trophy from Liverpool.It was a sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions for City, but it wasn't an ambitious lineup, with two holding midfielders in Rodri and Fernandinho. But City was without injured striker Sergio Augero.“We are a bit frustrated we haven’t come away with much but we fought so well,” Stones said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Hyped UConn freshman Paige Bueckers turns in fantastic performance in her debut

    Paige Bueckers dropped 17 points in her college debut with UConn.

  • Excluded fans cheer as Union Berlin holds Bayern 1-1

    BERLIN — They weren’t allowed inside the stadium but Union Berlin fans let their team know they were there outside as Union held Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 1-1 on Saturday.Union supporters gave the team bus a fiery welcome with a pyrotechnic display before police arrived, and fans set off fireworks during and after the game.“It did us good to feel this support,” Union coach Urs Fischer said about the fans’ reception when the team arrived for the game.Grischa Prömel gave Union a fourth-minute lead before Robert Lewandowski equalized in the 67th to keep Bayern top of the league on goal difference from Leipzig.Bayer Leverkusen has a chance to go first Sunday with a win over Hoffenheim.Union fans were excluded from Bayern’s visit last season, too. The teams’ first meeting at Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Stadium at the Old Forester’s House) was called off when the coronavirus pandemic broke in March, then played in an empty stadium when the league resumed two months later.Union, which was promoted last season, is yet to play Bayern with supporters present. No fans are allowed to attend any Bundesliga games as Germany grapples with a second wave of the virus.But hundreds turned up anyway to welcome their team for its biggest league game of the season.“We’re trying to let the team know from outside (the stadium) that we’re still supporting them and giving them a bit of courage for the difficult game against Bayern,” Union fan Dirk Donath told The Associated Press before kickoff.Robert Mailing, who was there with his dog to welcome the team, was going to watch the game at home, then return afterward again. In bitter cold, the dog was wearing a jacket signed last season by the Union team.“There’s a new jacket for this season and that’ll be signed, too,” Mailing said.Despite saying “it’s rubbish without fans,” Mailing was in favour of the restrictions, especially as he had a lung complaint.“I know people who’ve got the darned virus and if I get it that’s probably it for me,” he said. “I hope it’s over soon.”Union fan Eyk Grasnick noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had tears in her eyes as she appealed during the week for people to socially distance.“Football is incidental this year, but it’s a nice incidental thing and that’s why I’m here, to savour the atmosphere a bit,” Grasnick said.Union had a great start with Taiwo Awoniyi testing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in a one-on-one within the first minute.The home side keep pushing and Prömel scored with a header from a corner in the fourth minute. Fans outside the stadium could be heard celebrating some 15 seconds later. They kept chanting as Serge Gnabry missed a good chance to equalize.Awoniyi almost made it 2-0 in the 22nd before Lewandowski sought a penalty at the other end. Replays showed he went down under apparent minimal contact.Union keeper Andreas Luthe blocked a shot from Gnabry before the break.Bayern improved in the second half though Awoniyi went close before Luthe produced a fine save to thwart Thomas Müller at the other end.Bayern’s pressure eventually paid off when Kingsley Coman set up Lewandowski for the equalizer.Both sides had chances as the game became frenetic. Union substitute Keita Endo should have scored but placed his shot too close to Neuer in the 76th, and Luthe produced a fantastic save to deny Leroy Sané in the 89th.DORTMUND HUMILIATEDStuttgart routed Borussia Dortmund 5-1 to extend the home side’s winless run in the league to three games.American Gio Reyna scored a brilliant equalizer in the 39th minute for Dortmund, but it was the only highlight in a game to forget for Lucien Favre’s team.It was Stuttgart’s first win over Dortmund in 14 years.Silas Wamangituka put the visitors ahead with a penalty in the 27th, before the 18-year-old Reyna equalized when he took Raphaël Guerreiro’s ball over the top brilliantly with his first touch, then flicked it past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with his next.Stuttgart had twice as many shots on goal in the first half, however, and the promoted side made them count in the second. Wamangituka grabbed his second goal in the 53rd, Philipp Förster scored in the 60th and Wamangituka set up Tanguy Coulibaly in the 63rd.Jadon Sancho missed a good chance for Dortmund before Reyna had a goal ruled out through VAR as substitute Youssoufa Moukoko was offside in the buildup.Nicolas Gonzalez completed the rout in injury time.Leipzig enjoyed a 2-0 win at home over Werder Bremen, Borussia Mönchengladbach drew with Hertha Berlin 1-1, Freiburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 and Cologne won at Mainz 1-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press