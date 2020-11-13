Cazzie David has written the year's most neurotic memoir. Here's her secret.

Mariner

Cazzie David kind of hopes you'll never read her book. Sure, she doesn't want it to be a failure, but she also wouldn't be that sad if people don't really notice that she's written an essay collection about her innermost thoughts. The book, No One Asked for This, is kind of like if a David Sedaris book was written by an anxiety-ridden millennial who grew up in Hollywood. David, who is of course the daughter of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and neurotic-in-chief Larry David, has been dipping her toe into the essay genre for a few years — she writes a column for former Vanity Fair EIC Graydon Carter's new venture Air Mail, among other credits — but the Nov. 17 release is new territory.

No One Asked for This, which is dripping in the specific brand of sarcasm that David's fans and Instagram followers will be familiar with, is a blisteringly honest portrayal of what, exactly, it's like to be her. She describes traumatic childhood vomit-related events, a Curb PA stint gone horribly wrong, and the truly nightmarish few weeks that were her famed breakup with Pete Davidson (who goes unnamed in the essay). And now that she's completed the book, the truly hard work begins: publishing and self-promotion. "I'm trying to figure out what makes me more nervous: doing interviews or going on a date," she says to kick off this interview. "They seem to be the same so far."

David chatted with EW after a day of recording No One's audio version (a process she describes as "brutal") to rehash the things that make her most anxious and, most importantly, just how she got this anxious in the first place.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: This is a very personal book — what's going on in your head as you prepare to have it all out in the world?

CAZZIE DAVID: I really put it all out there, in the book. The scariest part of the process is not really knowing how people will react to that. There is something comforting in the fact that there's so much going on in the world right now and maybe it means there's a little bit less attention on the book than there would be otherwise. I actually have no idea how much attention would be on it otherwise, but I like that it might be overshadowed.

Will you read the reviews?

When I hear that someone even uttered my name to another person, I get severe anxiety. This happens with most things I do, but it's kind of like a different being entered my body and wrote this book and then left, leaving me with the aftermath of reviews and people talking about me, which I'm definitely not equipped to do. For anyone who's read the book, you now my mental state is very anxious and self-conscious, so I'm going to do my best to stay away from everything. Good luck to me.

It can be overwhelming for anyone to write a memoir, so given all this, how did you even convince yourself to write and publish a book?

I've been writing essays since college, and I happen to have written one that I really like, but it was very personal and I didn't feel as though it could serve as a standalone essay or be published in any way. Without being balanced by the full picture of a person, the subject matter could be a little unsettling. It might still be unsettling, even with all of them together in a book. But anyways, I then wrote another, and I kind of kept writing more. And the natural thing to do, at that point when I had a bunch of essays, was to try to sell them as a book.

And you weren't freaked out by that?

Well, this was another case of another being coming into my body and making that decision for me. Her name might have been, like, Victoria. She was a very confident person. She did all of this, because I certainly wouldn't do it. That's all I can say.

The book spans from your childhood to college to more recent life events; how did you decide what moments were the most important, and how did you remember all of this so vividly?

