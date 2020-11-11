Cazzie David Says She Screamed 'In Agony' Over Pete Davidson-Ariana Grande Affair

Cazzie David has opened up about what it was like when ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson got together with Ariana Grande just days after they broke up, writing in her first collection of essays that it “was a really pivotal moment in my life.”

The writer-actor’s new book, “No One Asked for This,” is slated for release this month and, according to the Los Angeles Times, covers topics such as “being a young woman in 2020,” “the very specific experience of being a celebrity’s privileged child” (her dad is “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator Larry David), and, of course, Davidson.

Cazzie David reportedly writes about the aftermath of her two-and-a-half-year relationship with Davidson, which ended in 2018. The public went into a tailspin when the “Saturday Night Live” cast member started appearing on Instagram and out and about with pop singer Grande. Articles obsessing over the duo cropped up everywhere as did paparazzi photos. David herself had also gone into a tailspin.

The 26-year-old writes in her book that she had actually called Davidson a few days after she broke up with him to say she’d made a mistake. The comedian rebuffed her, concluding their breakup two days later via text and later covering up his tattoos dedicated to David.

David would find out that he’d already started seeing Grande and, upon learning that he’d covered up the tattoos, was devastated. She recalls that she “shook uncontrollably” in her father’s arms en route to her sister’s college graduation and would later wake up in a hotel room “screaming in agony.”

“CAZZIE, COME ON!” she writes her father said. “YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!”

Of the social media frenzy around Davidson and Grande, David writes that it only worsened her pain. She had to force herself to stop thinking of Davidson “immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of [Grande’s] baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me.”

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life and writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that,” David told the Los Angeles Times.

Davidson and Grande have since become engaged, broken off their engagement and moved on with other people. David and Davidson have also become friends again. The Times notes that David even thanks him in her book’s acknowledgments: “Pete. I love you ... Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

So the next time you think your breakup was really bad, consider what it would’ve been like if your ex got together with a major pop star ...

