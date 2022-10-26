Cayuga Centers to Host 170th Anniversary Open House Celebrations in Pittsburgh

Cayuga Centers

Join Cayuga Centers in celebrating 170 years of service to children and families and the ribbon cutting of its office in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, will host an open house in its new Pittsburgh office location to celebrate 170 years of serving children and families in need and introduce the new office location to the community.



The open house will be at Cayuga Centers office in Pittsburgh on November 10, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. and kick off formally with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. facilitated in partnership with the Northside/North Shore Chamber of Commerce.

“As we celebrate this major milestone for Cayuga Centers, we remember the children and families we have supported during our 170-year history,” said Tara Skibiel, Director of Foster Care Services at Cayuga Centers. “We are excited to debut our new Pittsburgh office and honored to extend our reach to serve the greater Pittsburgh community.”

The event is open to the public, allowing members of the community to learn more about the program the agency offers in its Pittsburgh office. Cayuga Centers’ leaders, including Edward Myers Hayes, President and CEO of Cayuga Centers, will be there to meet and greet guests. Light refreshments will be available.

The office opened in January 2022 and serves the Allegheny County area, providing the Treatment Family Foster Care Program in contract with the Allegheny County Office of Children Youth and Families (CYF).

“Cayuga Centers would like to thank the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Families (CYF) for their support of the services we provide families and children, as well as the Northside/North Shore Chamber of Commerce for helping us see this event to completion,” said Skibiel.

Those interested in attending the open house and ribbon cutting can register here . Cayuga Centers’ Pittsburgh Office is located at 1010 Western Avenue, Fourth Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

