Cavs get win over slow-starting Timberwolves

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 28 points, fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers broke out to a big early lead and had little trouble against Minnesota, beating the Timberwolves 128-107 on Monday night.

The East-leading Cavs scored the game’s first 16 points. They welcomed new addition De’Andre Hunter and improved to 25-4 at home.

The versatile Hunter, who gives Cleveland a much-needed wing defender for the playoffs, was acquired last week from Atlanta. He started his Cavs debut in place of an injured Max Strus and finished with 12 points in 23 minutes.

All-Star Anthony Edwards scored 44 to pace Minnesota, which missed its first 16 shots and scored just 12 in the first quarter.

HAWKS 112, MAGIC 106

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Atlanta beat Orlando.

Young was 6 for 17 from the field and committed nine turnovers. But he also had eight assists and five rebounds on the same day he was added to the All-Star roster as an injury replacement for Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Caris LeVert had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, who won for the fourth time in five games after an eight-game losing streak. Terance Mann made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points on perfect shooting.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 35 points. Paolo Banchero added 31 points, including a career-high 20 in the third quarter..

SPURS 131, WIZARDS 121

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 31 points and 15 rebounds to help San Antonio hold off Washington.

Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points against Washington in November, and it looked like the All-Star might be on his way to another game like that Monday when he made his first four 3-point attempts within the first eight minutes.

He didn’t keep up that scoring pace, but the San Antonio big man was still a force against a Washington team that was missing rookie 7-footer Alex Sarr because of a sprained left ankle.

De’Aaron Fox contributed 30 points for the Spurs, and Chris Paul had 10 assists. Rookie Stephon Castle added 16 points.

Tristan Vukcevic led Washington with 18 points.

NETS 97, HORNETS 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Nic Claxton scored 16 points and Brooklyn pulled away after LaMelo Ball was lost to another ankle injury and beat Charlotte.

Cam Johnson and Day’Ron Sharpe each added 14 points for the Nets, who won for the fifth time in six games in the best stretch of their first season under Jordi Fernandez. This was their second easy victory over Charlotte during that span.

Moussa Diabate had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hornets before he was forced out of the game with a right eye abrasion. Tidjane Salaun scored 16 points.

CELTICS 103, HEAT 85

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 17 and Boston rolled past Miami.

Al Horford scored 16 points, Sam Hauser had 15 and Derrick White added 13 for the Celtics. Boston took 53 3-pointers in the game and only 32 2-pointers.

Bam Adebayo scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Miami, which was without Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. — both sidelined by illness.

Andrew Wiggins had 11 points in his Heat debut. Miami shot 33.7% and has been held under 90 points in each of its last five matchups with Boston.

The Associated Press