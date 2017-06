Cavs not making any lineup changes for Game 3 of the Finals

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 4: A close up shot of Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers before the game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 4, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he's not making any lineup changes for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Despite the Cavs being down 2-0 to Golden State after being roughed up in the first two games of the series, Lue said he's sticking with his starters, including guard J.R. Smith, who has scored just 3 points so far.

Lue is adamant if the Cavs stay with their game plan and play better they can get back in the series. One of the options for Lue was to start Iman Shumpert, who came off the bench and provided quality minutes in Game 2.

The Cavs were in a similar spot last year, when they were blown out in Games 1 and 2 by a combined 48 points before they returned home and won Game 3 and then rallied from a 3-1 deficit to their first title.

Smith says the Cavs remain confident despite Golden State's dominance.

