Cavs could have interest in Tyus Jones, Delon Wright

The Cavs could pivot, taking Rubio out of their hypothetical plans. There are some quality options in free agency. Cleveland would have interest in Memphis’ Tyus Jones, Atlanta’s Delon Wright, Washington’s Raul Neto (has close ties to assistant coach Antonio Lang) and Goran Dragic, who may leave Brooklyn after one drama-filled season.

Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Delon Wright said that he would like to be back next season. pic.twitter.com/Kybi2BIjX1 – 11:53 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Which Grizzlies have proven themselves to be reliable in this series? Brandon Clarke. Desmond Bane. Tyus Jones, maybe. That’s it. Hard to win like that. – 8:28 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Delon Wright sneaky offensive rebound. Drink! – 7:27 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Delon Wright is a player. – 7:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Thought this was funny last night

As Delon Wright shoots his free throw, Okongwu starts to clap in the middle of it, and Wright gives him a look after the miss like it threw him off

Then on the second attempt, Bam seemed to try for himself lol pic.twitter.com/uvHZnBgb6N – 11:26 AM

More on this storyline

Chris Kirschner: Delon Wright said he would like to return to the Hawks in free agency but knows it’s a business at the end of the day. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / April 27, 2022