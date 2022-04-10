Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed

  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love celebrates after a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    1/7

    Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love celebrates after a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo cheers from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    2/7

    Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo cheers from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen, left, rebounds against Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    3/7

    Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen, left, rebounds against Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili attempts to catch a pass while being defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    4/7

    Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili attempts to catch a pass while being defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    5/7

    Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    6/7

    Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Bucks guard Rayjon Tucker drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    7/7

    Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Rayjon Tucker drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love celebrates after a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo cheers from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen, left, rebounds against Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili attempts to catch a pass while being defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Rayjon Tucker drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Giannis Antetokounmpo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn — with a 133-115 victory Sunday over the Milwaukee Bucks, who rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale.

The Cavs were in jeopardy of falling all the way to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a loss.

However, they ended any suspense immediately, scoring the first 14 points and dominating a team of backups to the Bucks' backups. The Cavs made 10 3-pointers while building a 28-point lead in the first quarter and Cleveland led by 33 at half.

Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks whittled a 40-point deficit to 12 in the fourth against Cleveland's reserves before the Cavs regained control.

After winning just 22 games a year ago, the Cavs weren't expected to be anywhere near the playoffs. But here they are and will face the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night with the winner advancing to the first round.

The loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game between Charlotte and Atlanta for the eighth seed.

Cleveland went 1-3 against Brooklyn this season, but the Cavs led the Nets in the fourth quarter on Friday night before collapsing in crunch time.

Milwaukee rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 28 points and added 13 rebounds.

With a top-three seed already secured, the Bucks rested Antetokounmpo along with starters Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis — a reward for the defending NBA champs having another solid year.

Jrue Holiday started for the Bucks but played just seven seconds. He would earn a bonus by playing, so Holiday took the floor for the jump ball, immediately committed a foul and checked out.

Assuming they get the No. 3 seed (No. 2 Boston plays at Memphis on Sunday night), the Bucks will play No. 6 Chicago in the first round and avoid an early matchup against Brooklyn, which took Milwaukee to seven games in the conference semifinals last season.

The Cavaliers, who have maneuvered around injuries all season, are still without All-Star center Jarrett Allen. He hasn't played since breaking a finger on March 5, but might be ready for the postseason.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Despite finishing the season averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, Antetokounmpo appears to be an outsider in a tight MVP race. ... G George Hill (neck soreness) was held out, but coach Mike Budenholzer said he's “pretty optimistic” about the veteran playing in the postseason. Hill missed 17 games with the injury from Jan. 30 to March 12. … G Grayson Allen (left hip soreness) was unavailable for the third straight game.

Cavaliers: C Moses Brown, who initially signed on March 10 and has started five games, had his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA pact. He's now eligible for the play-in tournament and playoffs. … Cleveland used 26 players this season, the second-highest total in franchise history. … The Cavaliers went 24-13 against teams with losing records. ... Bickerstaff said one of his pregame rituals is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. “Gotta be grape,” he said with a laugh when asked of his jelly preference. “I don't eat strawberry. It's offensive.”

UP NEXT

Bucks: The Bucks went 4-0 against the Bulls this season.

Cavaliers: Will make their first play-in appearance Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.