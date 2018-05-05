Cavendish pays tribute to breakaway after disappointing Tour de Yorkshire opening

Life made for Cavendish on eve of Tour de Yorkshire debut

Mark Cavendish could only tip his cap to a superb breakaway performance as the Manx Missile couldn’t return from injury in style on the opening day of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire.

The 32-year-old has had a miserable start to the year with no fewer than three crashes – not even expecting to take to the start line in Beverley for the first of four stages.

But there he was, joining the field in a 113-mile ride to Doncaster – a relative jaunt given the hills set to be faced on day two from Barnsley to Ilkley.

Victory, however, was not to join him – that instead going to local hero Harry Tanfield as a six-strong breakaway held firm, with Cavendish left with the unfamiliar feeling of seeing his name 93rd in the standings.

Yet with the racing legs still not at their peak, the Team Dimension Data rider couldn’t be too downbeat as swathes of fans greeted him come the finish line.

“I didn’t catch them – that’s it. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t – that’s what can happen,” he said.

“It’s not often a break stays away nowadays but when they all commit like that they’re going to, so fair play to them.

“I think my chances of winning that sprint weren’t great anyway, we were always going to ride and it’s a sprint in Yorkshire, but ultimately we weren’t towards the end there.

“I was always going to give it a shot but you miss that top end especially, it’s not even just in the sprint – it’s building up to the sprint.

“You’re sitting on that limit that you miss without the racing. But I was happy, the team all committed and gave everything for me, I’m proud of how they went about it.”



Yorkshire Bank is an Official Partner of the Tour de Yorkshire and the ground-breaking Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries initiative. Visit www.ybonline.co.uk/tdy