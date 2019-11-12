Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six Day

GENT BELGIUM NOVEMBER 12 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdon and Team The Wolfpack Maes 00 Crash during the 79th 6 Days Gent 2019 Day 1 Track Kuipke Track Velodrome zesdaagsegent ghent6day on November 12 2019 in Gent Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish suffered a high-speed crash on the opening night of the Gent Six Day in Belgium on Tuesday.

The Manxman who is partnered with Iljo Keisse for the event appeared to slide out in turn four during the one-lap team time trial.

Cavendish got up after a few moments and appeared to be OK but had to sit out the first Madison of the night.

The one-lap team time trial is an event where both riders begin with a flying start, one rider, Keisse in this case, brings the team up to speed before giving his partner a hand-sling for the final sprint.

Cavendish was one turn from completing the nine-second event when he slid out.

Keisse paired with Jonas Rickaert whose teammate Roy Pieters was out with illness.

More to come!

De valpartij van @MarkCavendish is gelukkig zonder erg. #zesdaagsegent pic.twitter.com/eOcjKwMcyqNovember 12, 2019

OMG! Big crash from @MarkCavendish in the 1 lap time trial. We're very relieved to see Mark standing up quickly again. It seems he's OK. #Ghent6Day #zesdaagsegent pic.twitter.com/6fcpKNznarNovember 12, 2019