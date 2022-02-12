Cavan Monaghan Township’s first cannabis shop about to open

CAVAN — Cavan Monaghan Township’s first legal cannabis retail store is set to open its doors later this month.

Lush Cannabis Co. owner Brent Morrison said he hopes to welcome customers to the 1521 County Road 10 storefront in the hamlet of Cavan for a soft launch during the Family Day weekend.

“We’re very close to being ready to go,” Morrison said.

Morrison is putting the finishing touches on interior renovations at the 2,000-square-foot property, which was previously home to an art gallery.

Some of the building’s existing rustic features, including live-edge countertops and hardwood floors, are staying put — part of an effort by Morrison to align the building’s natural look with his company’s overall esthetic.

Once the township’s lone legal pot shop opens, customers will be able to choose from an array of all-things cannabis: dried cannabis, edibles, topicals, concentrates, bongs, pipes, growing supplies and a myriad of accessories, said Morrison, who has high hopes and big dreams for his small business.

He plans on releasing a Lush Cannabis Co. clothing line complete with hoodies and beanies. The budding entrepreneur even has his sights set on selling cannabis-themed artwork.

Although running a business will be a new experience for Morrison, the venture isn’t his first foray into the cannabis industry. In 2017, Morrison, recruited by his longtime friend, began working at the Medicine Wheel, the first Indigenous cannabis dispensary to open in Alderville First Nation.

There was no looking back for Morrison. He dropped his plans to study physiotherapy at Queen’s University. Instead, Morrison said he set out to help people in another way.

“I saw how cannabis was benefiting people in different ways. I got to learn a lot working (at Medicine Wheel) and now I get to kind of go out and do it on my own. So I try to introduce people to this plant in a positive way,” he said.

At his new Cavan shop, he aims to do that by educating customers. His goal is to have a knowledgeable and well-trained staff that can help newcomers navigate the world of cannabis.

“It’s about education. There’s this stigma about cannabis from years of being told that it’s the devil’s weed. There’s a lot of work to be done to get people to feel comfortable and learn about the plant. So part of what we’re setting up in the shop is sort of a cannabis education centre,” Morrison said.

To get the green light to open up shop in Cavan, Morrison had to file several applications and clear a long line of regulatory hurdles before getting the final go-ahead from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Morrison began applying in late 2020 when the pandemic began to rear its head.

The onset of the pandemic prompted Morrison to rethink his small business venture, but he ultimately decided to move ahead with his plans while the market in Cavan Monaghan Township was still fresh.

“The pandemic gave me pause to really reflect. But I have a passion for the cannabis industry and I have a passion for helping people,” Morrison said.

After scouting possible store locations in the city of Peterborough, Morrison opted to look for less expensive options in the township — an unsaturated market without any competition.

Peterborough now has 13 authorized cannabis stores while five more applications awaiting approval.

While Morrison has been leading the business venture mostly by himself, he’s received help from a handful of close collaborators and friends. He hopes to bring them on board as employees and ultimately aims to hire up to 20 staff members if all goes well.

“I’m confident that we’ll have a good launch and I’m very excited to get going on this adventure after a year or more of preparation,” Morrison said.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner