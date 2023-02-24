Cavan Monaghan Township approves 3% tax rate increase

Cavan Monaghan Township council approved a three per cent municipal residential tax rate increase to fund its 2023 operating and capital budgets at Tuesday’s council meeting, down from an initial preliminary increase of 11.37 per cent proposed last fall.

“We started at a significant tax increase and burden to the ratepayers that wasn’t going to be digestible,” said Mayor Matthew Graham, “but there’s been a lot of work … and even put away a significant amount of money for projects for next year that we weren’t ready to move forward with this year.”

No changes to service levels which the municipality currently provides will be affected by the budget, said Kimberley Pope, the township’s director of finance, in a presentation and report of a final draft budget at the meeting.

The 2023 operating budget is $9,705,492, the capital budget is $6,352,323, the environmental budget is $496,130 and the water and wastewater operating and capital budget combined is $2,087,734.

An estimated one per cent municipal tax levy increase equals a property tax increase of $6.95 per $100,000 assessment, or $27.80 for a typical $400,000 assessment.

High winds from the May 21 derecho storm caused “extraordinary costs” to the municipality, Pope said in her report.

The storm resulted in widespread power outage, broken poles, downed lines and damaged equipment in the community, she said.

The actual expenditures incurred as a result of the storm totalled $100,350 between May 21 and Dec. 31.

But the municipality was not able to be reimbursed by the Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance program used by many townships because it did not qualify under the rules of the program which said the dollar amount of damage had to exceed the first three per cent of the municipality’s own taxation levy, which was $325,149.

The 2023 three per cent increase in tax levy compares to 2.5 per cent in 2019, 3.2 per cent in 2020, one per cent in 2021 and 2.85 per cent in 2022.

The budget committee, consisting of Graham, Pope and chief administrative officer Yvette Hurley, met with senior staff and were able to reduce the preliminary 11.36 per cent increase to 9.4 per cent in the first draft budget and further to 5.1 per cent in the second draft.

Story continues

Council then approved motions to reduce the budget further to achieve the three per cent tax rate increase for the final draft.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner