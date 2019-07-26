Cavan Biggio thinks Blue Jays will be a 'special ball club' for many years

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, douses Cavan Biggio after a victory. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The 2019 Toronto Blue Jays are one of MLB’s worst teams, but second baseman Cavan Biggio thinks the future looks rosy.

With the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen already making an impact on the roster, and equipped with baseball’s ninth-best farm system, Biggio thinks the Blue Jays have the makings of a sustainable winner in the coming years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The way we’re going with things, and the future of this organization, you can see the guys that are kind of laying it out and what guys are going to be here,” Biggio said in an appearance on Sportsnet 590 Friday. “I think Ross [Atkins] and Mark [Shapiro] have done a good job with me and Vlad and Gurriel, where they’ve called us up and they’re letting us experience the big leagues and figure it out learning how to play at this level.

“There’s a couple more pieces to fill in, and I think the way we’re moving with things, we’re going to have a pretty special ball club for not just a short time, but maybe a long time.”

One of those pieces is Bo Bichette, who remains with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons for the time being. Bichette has thrived at every level of the minors, and a call-up to the big club figures to be close to fruition.

Bichette has made it clear he feels ready to contribute at the highest level of the sport, and has done everything the Blue Jays have asked of him during his development. Biggio, who worked his way through Toronto’s farm system with Bichette, knows his fellow infielder comprehends the arduous process of making it to the majors, but is still eager for the promotion.

Story continues

“He’s a competitor and he wants to be the best player that he can possibly be and he can’t wait to get up here,” Biggio said. “But he does understand the reality of it and understands to be patient and that he’s going to be a special player and what we’re going to have here is pretty special. That allows him to calm down, but knowing him he’s just itching to get up here.”

With the July 31 trade deadline drawing closer and plenty of Blue Jays veterans in the rumour mill, Bichette could soon be setting foot on the Rogers Centre turf alongside Biggio and Co.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports