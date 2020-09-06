Cavalry FC midfielder Oliver Minatel undergoes surgery to repair broken leg

CHARLOTTETOWN — Cavalry FC's Oliver Minatel has undergone surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula sustained in Saturday's 1-0 win over York 9 FC at the Canadian Premier League's Island Games.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder from Brazil was stretchered off the field after a high-speed collision with sliding York 9 defender Roger Thompson in the 12th minute as both went for the ball just outside the York penalty box. There was no penalty assessed on the play.

The injury left several of Minatel's teammates distraught after seeing the extent of the damage. Medical staff worked on the Cavalry player for almost 10 minutes before he left the field.

Minatel underwent surgery later Saturday at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. On Sunday, the team tweeted a picture of the Brazilian in his hospital bed giving a thumbs up.

Cavalry FC said Minatel will remain with the team for the duration of the Island Games.

"We wish Oliver a speedy recovery from this and are comforted knowing he is the ultimate professional that will do whatever it takes to return to the pitch for us next season," Cavalry coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement.

"It shows the incredible character Oliver has that as soon as he came out of surgery, he immediately sent a congratulatory note to the team on our group chat."

