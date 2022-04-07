Cavalry FC appoints veteran defender Mason Trafford as its new captain

CALGARY — Cavalry FC has named Mason Trafford as its new captain.

The 35-year-old defender succeeds Nik Ledgerwood, the CPL team's first captain who retired in January. Ledgerwood has stayed on with the team as assistant coach and community relations manager.

“It’s an honour to be named club captain this season," Trafford said in a statement. "Cavalry FC is a huge part of my life and I’ve made Calgary my home since moving here in 2019, so it’s a proud moment for me. I’ll continue to fight for this club and this city as we compete for a championship.”

Trafford has been with the Calgary club since its 2019 inaugural season, making 52 appearances in all competitions heading into the 2022 season. He also serves as the club's commercial director in the off-season.

Goalkeeper Marco Carducci remains co-captain with David Norman Jr. and Charlie Trafford, Mason's cousin, joining him in that role.

"Mason is a natural successor to the armband and emotional leader of the group," Cavalry GM and head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said. "He has a great presence on the pitch and terrific influential ability amongst the group off of it, that helps us maintain high standards.

"In Marco, Charlie and David, we have more leaders that set the tone with or without the armband and help to keep us focused on our season goals.”

Cavalry opens the new season Saturday at Atletico Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022

