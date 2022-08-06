Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vancouver Whitecaps
    Vancouver Whitecaps
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Dynamo
    Houston Dynamo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday.

The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said.

“If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.”

The 'Caps (8-10-6) came into the game short-handed after a COVID-19 outbreak forced six players into Major League Soccer's health and safety protocols on Thursday.

The club finished the night two points below the Western Conference playoff bar with 10 games left in the regular season.

“The team has a lot of sacrifice. This team is willing to go the extra mile. And we don’t stop fighting until the last minute," said Lucas Cavallini, who put away the game-winning strike two minutes into injury time.

"It shows a lot of character and great attitude from the players. And we’ve got to keep this up.”

Fans were still filtering to their seats when Houston (7-13-4) opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Vancouver denied the visitors on a corner but Sam Junqua got to the second ball and sent it in from the top of the penalty area. Fafa Picault got a touch in front of the net, dribbling a shot into the bottom right corner past Whitecaps 'keeper Cody Cropper.

Vancouver struggled mightily across the first half, with the Dynamo hemming them into their own end for extended stretches — a problem that was compounded by frequent defensive lapses.

Houston controlled 63.5 per cent of the possession through the opening 45 minutes. They outshot the home side 6-4 and 2-1 in on-target chances.

Vancouver appeared poised to equalize in the 43rd minute when Julian Gressel delivered a crisp cross into the box where Tosaint Ricketts was sliding toward the net. The Canadian's outstretched foot just missed the ball and the 'Caps went into halftime down 1-0.

Sartini looked to inject some offence into his lineup in the 56th minute, bringing on Cavallini for midfielder Pedro Vite and swapping Michael Baldismo in for Leonard Owusu in the middle of the park.

The move nearly paid dividends three minutes later when Ryan Gauld put the ball on Cavallini's foot and he sailed a shot wide of the post.

While substitutes changed the game drastically, Sartini admitted there were players on his bench who weren't prepared to play.

Midfielders Janio Bickel, Sebastian Berhalter and Alessandro Schopf were in the 18 for "emotional support," he said.

"They wouldn’t have been available if we didn’t have a lot of players out," the coach said.

Houston came close to doubling its lead in the 60th minute after Thorleifur Ulfarsson carved open the 'Caps defence and released a blast from the middle of the box.

Cropper dove to make a stop, with the initial shot going off his outstretched hand, then hitting the post and rolling toward the goal. He pounced on the loose ball moments before it crossed the line.

The 'keeper made three stops for Vancouver on Friday. Houston's Steve Clark stopped two of four on-target shots.

The Whitecaps continued to push late in the second half but frustration showed.

Cavallini was cautioned in the 78th minute for a bad foul and Gauld was shown the yellow card a minute later for a sliding tackle on Picault. Cavallini will be suspended from next week's game due to yellow card accumulation.

Simon Becher came off the bench for the 'Caps in the 82nd minute, making his MLS debut. The 23-year-old striker quickly got to work, sailing a right-footed shot into the net from the top of the six-yard box in the 88th minute.

“It was just kind of getting in the right spot," said Becher, who the Whitecaps took 16th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. "Those are the positions you want to be in. The ball just fell to me and it was just kind of a reaction, to be honest.”

Defender Ranko Veselinovic set up the game-winning strike in the 92nd minute, putting the ball on Cavallini's foot inside the penalty area.

“I was telling him ‘Slide! Slide! Slide!’ And he ended up getting the ball to me," Cavallini said. "I knew I was all alone and I turned and just wanted to blast it in the net and end the game.”

The Canadian striker leads the Whitecaps in scoring with eight goals on the season.

Contributing to a crucial win is an amazing feeling, he said.

"Words can’t describe it," Cavallini said. "All our sacrifice put into a final goal or a win like that, it’s a relief. And I think it was well deserved."

The Whitecaps will hit the road next week, taking on the Galaxy in L.A.

NOTES: Whitecaps striker Brian White missed Friday's match due to a rib cage strain. … The 'Caps signed Schopf, a 28-year-old Austrian, on Wednesday. … An announced crowd of 14,668 took in the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

    LONDON (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal. The Gunners still had to endure a nervy second half before Bukayo Sako's attempted cross was deflected into his own net by Palace def

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Star fly half Sam Malcolm to return to Toronto Arrows for fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed star fly half Sam Malcolm for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old Kiwi has played in 37 matches, including 36 starts, for the club since its inaugural season in 2019. “I’m stoked to be back with the Arrows for the 2023 season," Malcolm said in a statement. “I hold a lot of value for the memories I’ve shared alongside this club and the people involved. “Fundamentally it’s about working better collectively to achieve the outcomes we want.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Raptors to host Jazz in Edmonton and Celtics in Montreal as part of pre-season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will play a pair of pre-season games in Edmonton and Montreal. The team announced Wednesday it will host the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal's Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series. It's the first time since 2019 the Raptors will play Canadian games outside Toronto. The Raptors will return to the University of Victoria for training camp, Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. This is the second time the Ra

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co