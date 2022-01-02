Cavallin stops 33 shots, Firebirds defeat Spirit 5-2 in only OHL game not postponed

SAGINAW, Mich. — The Flint Firebirds defeated the Saginaw Spirit 5-2 in the only Ontario Hockey League game Saturday not postponed by COVID-19.

Five OHL games involving Canadian teams were postponed due to COVID concerns.

Sahil Panwar and Amadeus Lombardi had one goal and two assists apiece to lead the offence for the Firebirds (14-10-2). Brennan Othmann, Samuel Assinewai and Ethan Hay, into the empty net, also scored. Coulson Pitre had two helpers.

Sebastien Gervais and Mitchell Smith scored in the third period for the Spirit (13-14-1), which have dropped four of their last five.

Luke Cavallin stopped 33 shots for Flint. Andrew Oke made 18 saves in defeat for Saginaw.

