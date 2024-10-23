Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not won any games while the Toronto Raptors have not won any games
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest