Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not won any games while the Toronto Raptors have not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS

