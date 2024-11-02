Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $29,241,850 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $197,336,387 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest