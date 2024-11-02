Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $29,241,850 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $197,336,387 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
