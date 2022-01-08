Cavaliers vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-23) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

1⃣ @Anfernee Simons

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

9⃣ @Nassir Little

3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Isaac Okoro – who is out with a left elbow sprain – went through a workout on the floor before the game. He did one drill where he jogged from halfcourt to the corner, caught the ball and shot a 3. He also worked on 3s from both corners. – 9:46 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @Cleveland Cavaliers

⌚️ 7:00PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting five tonight here in Portland: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:28 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Starting us off in Portland!

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Rajon Rondo has taken part in two practices since joining the team, so I wouldn’t expect a big workload in his debut tonight. However, multiple sources say he has looked good in scrimmages. His smarts have already stood out. He’s not Rubio. But should give more than Pangos – 9:24 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ready for his Cavalier debut!

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Robert Covington will start tonight against Cleveland for Larry Nance Jr. (right knee). #RipCity #Blazers – 8:57 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Rajon Rondo is out here on the floor going through his pregame workout. – 8:51 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

30 games in for #EvanMobley 👀🦄

14.8 PPG | 8.2 RPG | 2.5 APG

1.8 BPG | .501 FG%

#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/w0W1g8FHq6 – 8:50 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

It’ll be great to see Cedi Osman back in action tonight!

JB Bickerstaff said he expects him to play.

Rajon Rondo will make his debut.

It’s all coming up on @BallySportsCLE at 10pmEST with @CavsJMike and @MrCavalier34 !!! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E3rZjByXIZ – 8:49 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Cody Zeller will play tonight against Cleveland but will be on a minutes restriction, per Chauncey Billups. Zeller missed the last month with a right knee injury and in the Protocols. #Blazers – 8:18 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Late night with the squad!

🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers

🕙 10:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers

🕙 10:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The Cleveland Cavaliers have guaranteed the contract of Ed Davis for this season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 5:29 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:

-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.

-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.

-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers confirm that Cody Zeller (right knee/Protocols) is available for tonight’s game. #RipCity – 4:53 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

