Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA's Anti-Drug Program

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Tristan Thompson for roughly the next two months.

Thompson has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating the league's NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. He tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, both of which are considered performance enhancers, according to a league statement.

Thompson's suspension will begin with Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He'll be eligible to return from the suspension for the Cavs' March 16 game against the Houston Rockets.

This past offseason, Thompson signed a one-year deal with the Cavs worth just north of $3.1 million. Off the bench, he's averaged 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

What is ibutamoren? Tristan Thompson suspended for violation

Ibutamoren is a potent, orally-active drug that helps to increase growth hormone production. It's often used as a regenerative medicine for adults struggling with age-related medical conditions. It's noted by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a dangerous chemical substance.

What is SARM LGD-4033?

SARM LGD-4033 is typically known to help users increase their bulk strength and muscle growth.

