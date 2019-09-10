Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod dead at 67

The Cavaliers sent their condolences to Fred McLeod's family and friends. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost one of their biggest voices Monday. Play-by-play broadcaster Fred McLeod died Monday evening. He was 67.

The Cavaliers extended their “deepest condolences” to McLeod’s friends and family in a statement on their website. The team did not reveal McLeod’s cause of death, only noting that McLeod died “suddenly.”

McLeod, who grew up in Ohio, had been the Cavaliers play-by-play announcer on Fox Sports Ohio since 2006. He also served as the team’s Executive Producer for Multimedia.

Former Cavaliers great and Ohio native LeBron James paid tribute to McLeod on Twitter.

One of the GREATEST days of all of our lives and @CavsFredMcLeod called it all with his buddy A.C! 😢🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/q8r7go14IB — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2019

Prior to joining the Cavaliers, McLeod spent 22 years in Detroit. He was the Detroit Pistons’ play-by-play voice throughout that entire tenure. McLeod also served as the play-by-play man for both the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers for a few seasons.

McLeod won a number of local Emmy awards for his work with Fox Sports Ohio.

