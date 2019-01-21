Cavaliers maintain edge in tank-a-thon season by dropping key game to Bulls

The Cavaliers and Bulls battled on Monday with lottery odds on the line. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The NBA’s slate of games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was impressive with teams jockeying for playoff position and rivals fighting for bragging rights.

And then there is the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

Although neither team has a shot at the postseason, the matchup of cellar-dwellers still has a lot on the line. With the teams entering at nine (Cavs) and 10 wins (Bulls), the winner could go a long way in determining who will eventually land the No. 1 draft pick, likely Duke phenom Zion Williamson.

The Cavs came out on bottom Monday, dropping the game at home, 104-88. And with that, they cemented their position as the league’s best tankers as we pass the midway point in the season.

Updating the tanking standings

While the Cavaliers and Bulls have been among the worst teams in the league, there’s no shortage of competition for the worst record this season. The Phoenix Suns had the worst record in the league last year at 21-61, but four teams currently project to win fewer than 20 games this campaign.

Owning the worst record in the league only guarantees a team a top-four draft pick, and the league flattened the lottery odds for this season so that each of the three worst teams have a 14 percent chance at the top pick instead of the worst team having a 25 percent chance.

The league can try to make the benefits smaller for tanking teams, but there’s still an incentive for non-competitive teams to lose for a slightly a better chance at getting a better draft pick. And it shows in the standings.

30. Cleveland Cavaliers: 9-39, .496 SOS Remaining

29. New York Knicks: 10-35, .488

28. Phoenix Suns: 11-37, .490

27. Chicago Bulls: 11-36, .488

26. Atlanta Hawks: 14-31, .489

The Cavs aren’t rushing veteran Kevin Love back from a toe injury, dealt Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz and sent J.R. Smith home in November while they continue to try to find a trade partner for him. The Suns traded veteran Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards, while the Knicks, Bulls and Hawks are content to roll out lineups of lottery picks that aren’t quite fully-baked yet.

It’s an impressive display in angling for the top pick. But with each of the teams having a weaker-than-average strength of schedule within a few points of each other and several head-to-head matchups remaining, this seems likely to come down to the wire.

Have the Cavs perfected tanking?

The Cavaliers’ brass has worked hard to get rid of their productive veterans as they strip down their roster, but the players remaining have upped the ante as well. Including Monday’s loss, the team is 0-38 in games in which they’ve trailed by 10 points or more.

Not only was their loss to the Bulls important because it kept them from joining the Bulls and Knicks at 10 wins, it also gave the season series to the Bulls. Should they finish with the same record, the Cavs will have the tiebreaker for the better pick.

Cleveland is 1-0 against the Knicks this season, but they face them two more times and have a chance to lose that season series. Meanwhile, the Cavs have already lost their season series to the Hawks and have yet to play the Suns.

