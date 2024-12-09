Cavaliers lose Evan Mobley to ankle sprain in Miami, rule him out for 2nd half

MIAMI (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost forward Evan Mobley in the first half of Sunday's game at Miami with a left ankle sprain.

The Cavaliers announced at halftime that he would be out for the second half. Mobley had four points in 12 first-half minutes.

Mobley came in Sunday averaging a career-best 18.9 points this season and was coming off a career-high 41-point game at Charlotte on Saturday.

The Cavaliers used Georges Niang in Mobley's spot to start the second half in Miami. Cleveland has only one game in the next week — they play host to Washington on Friday night. It's a light schedule for most NBA teams this coming week because of the NBA Cup knockout round.

