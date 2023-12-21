Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell out with illness, won't play against his former team the Jazz

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against his former team, the Utah Jazz, as a result of an illness on Wednesday.

The four-time All-Star spent his first five NBA seasons with Utah before being traded to Cleveland in a blockbuster move on Sept. 1, 2022. The Cavaliers sent three first-round draft picks, multiple second-round selections, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz.

Mitchell's illness is the latest blow for Cleveland, which has only had its intended starting lineup together for 11 of 28 games. Center Jarrett Allen and swingman Max Strus were the only members of that group who were active against Utah.

Power forward Evan Mobley underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Monday, while point guard Darius Garland is scheduled to have a procedure on his broken jaw, which occurred in a collision with Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis last week. Both are expected to be out until February.

Mitchell averaged 29.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two games the Cavaliers have played since announcing the injuries to Mobley and Garland, but bruised his right shoulder late in their 135-130 overtime win over Houston on Monday night.

Brian Dulik, The Associated Press