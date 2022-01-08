Cavaliers fully guarantee Ed Davis’ contract

Michael Scotto: The Cleveland Cavaliers have guaranteed the contract of Ed Davis for this season, @hoopshype has learned.

Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The Cleveland Cavaliers have guaranteed the contract of Ed Davis for this season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 5:29 PM

Veteran big man Ed Davis received a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. A source tells cleveland.com that coach J.B. Bickerstaff pushed for the acquisition of the 32-year-old Davis, known around the league as one of the best locker-room guys and mentors. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 13, 2021

How long Davis remains on the roster is uncertain at this point, but he’s expected to fill the last spot to start the year, giving the Cavaliers more frontcourt depth — and another trusted voice that can help guide this young roster. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 13, 2021

Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing forward Ed Davis to a contract; Also signing Justin James to their training camp roster. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 13, 2021