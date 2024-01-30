Cavs forward Evan Mobley back following left knee surgery, guard Darius Garland 'extremely close'

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers got back one of their best players. Another is on the way.

Power forward Evan Mobley returned from left knee surgery and played for the first time since early December on Monday night when Cleveland, which has surged while missing two starters, hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mobley last played on Dec. 6 against Orlando. The 22-year-old had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 18 and is back on the court faster than expected. The Cavs initially said he could be out for up to two months.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff credited Mobley's attitude and work ethic for accelerating his return.

“In the very beginning, he found a silver lining in it, and I think that helped him recover more quickly,” Bickerstaff said. “He didn’t use it as a moment to hang his head. Everything he did was extremely purposeful and with a positive attitude that I believe impacted how quickly he was able to get back to where he is now because of the work he put in, because of his mindset.”

Bickerstaff said Mobley will initially be restricted to 20 to 24 minutes per game.

One of the NBA's premier interior defenders, the 6-foot-11 Mobley was averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 21 games before getting hurt. The former USC standout was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Mobley's injury coincided with point guard Darius Garland breaking his jaw on Dec. 15 in Boston, but Cleveland unexpectedly thrived in the two starters' absence, going 14-4 without Mobley. Garland, who recently had the wiring removed from his jaw, is nearing a return.

“Extremely close,” Bickerstaff said when asked about Garland's status. The Cavs host Detroit on Wednesday night.

Cleveland's offense changed while Mobley and Garland were out. The Cavs have shot more 3-pointers, improved their ball movement and played at a higher tempo.

Bickerstaff didn't expect the Cavs to have any drop-off with Mobley back, and they're going to encourage him to shoot more from the perimeter.

“He’s another trigger,” Bickerstaff said. "He’s a guy who you can put the ball in his hands and now you can continue to work two-sided actions. He’s a selfless player. He’s a guy who can defensive rebound and push the ball at the floor, which helps us initiate our break more quickly, put more pressure on the defense earlier in the clock, finding his spots offensively.

"We don’t tell Evan Mobley no. There’s very few guys on our team that we tell no. If their shots are there, take your shot. If the drive is there, drive the ball. If the pass is there, make the pass. We expect Evan to continue to get better and contribute and help us win games.”

