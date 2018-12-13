Cavaliers fans went nuts during Matthew Dellavedova's return to Cleveland

Matthew Dellavedova has the support of Cavs fans. (AP Photo)

Matthew Dellavedova may not be LeBron James, but he’s almost as beloved by Cleveland Cavaliers fans. Dellavedova made his triumphant return to Cleveland as a member of the Cavs on Wednesday. The fans made it clear they still loved him.

Dellavedova was greeted with loud cheers when he entered the game.

He promptly got the fans back on their feet, draining a three for his first points of the contest.

Dellavedova also managed to reach a milestone during his first home game with the Cavs since the trade.

Congratulations to @matthewdelly for his 2,000th career point in the NBA!#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/mEhDqbsw2E — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 13, 2018





The 28-year-old Dellavedova is loved in Cleveland for his efforts during the team’s back-to-back NBA finals appearances in the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. Dellavedova played lockdown defense on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in Game 2 of the 2015 NBA finals.

Following the Cavs’ finals win in 2016, Dellavedova was involved in a sign and trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent two and a half seasons with the team before he was sent back to the Cavaliers on Friday.

Cavaliers fans made sure to let Dellavedova know how much he was missed when he returned to Cleveland on Wednesday.

