Cavaliers draft Isaiah Mobley, older brother of Evan Mobley

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cavaliers are targeting USC’s Isaiah Mobley at No. 49, brother of Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN.

At 22, the Cavs’ Ochai Agbaji is older than Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro and the same age as Darius Garland. – 9:36 PM

Cleveland has a strong young squad full of lottery picks:

Ochai Agbaji (14)

Evan Mobley (3)

Isaac Okoro (5)

Darius Garland (5)

Collin Sexton (8)

Lauri Markkanen (7)

Playoff team. pic.twitter.com/lqjvf5Bth1 – 9:33 PM

Rookie cards feed the hobby beast, but it’s always interesting to see which rookies eclipse others as the years pass us by. This list is meant to help you track down the Panini (Prizm, NBA Hoops, Contenders, etc) rookie cards over the past half-decade, so you won’t be stuck on the outside looking in. Top Five 2021 NBA Rookies: While Scottie Barnes took home the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, I don’t think his substance will overcome the flash of some of the other rookies in this class. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder -via The Athletic / June 7, 2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder targeted Evan Mobley in last year’s draft, but were unsuccessful in trading up from No. 6. “Last year they tried to move up, tried to get up to three for Evan Mobley,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think if the Thunder had the No. 1 pick last year, they would have taken Mobley. He was there at three, but they could not pry him out of Cleveland. -via RealGM / May 19, 2022

“I think Oklahoma City has learned and most teams have learned, like, every year they’re going to say… there will be teams at one, two and three, and I’ll say because teams will tell me, ‘Hey, we’re going to see what the pick is worth in the marketplace. We’re going to listen. We’re going to see how people value it.’ “But it’s rare when somebody trades out of there. For all the picks the Thunder have… Koby Altman knew what he had [in Mobley]. I don’t think Sam Presti could have offered him enough to get him out.” -via RealGM / May 19, 2022