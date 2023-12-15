Cavaliers' Darius Garland reportedly expected to miss several weeks with fractured jaw

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is expected to miss the next few weeks after suffering a fractured jaw, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The injury occurred in a collision with Kristaps Porzingis during Thursday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Garland left the game, only to return later on. He finished with 19 points in a little over 36 minutes.

Darius Garland left the game after being hit in the face. He has returned to the bench area. #LetEmKnow | @cavs pic.twitter.com/yW1jQhboEy — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 15, 2023

The 13-12 Cavaliers have dealt with a consistent run of injuries this season. Only two players on the roster have yet to miss a game with Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Donovan Mitchell all missing time at one point.

The 23-year-old Garland, a 2022 NBA All-Star, has averaged 20.7 points per game and 5.9 assists per game this season. A neck issue sidelined him for four games earlier this season.