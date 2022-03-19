Cavaliers concerned about Dean Wade’s injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade missed his third consecutive game on Friday night because of a sore right knee, and Wade will undergo further testing on Monday to get clarity on the injury, multiple sources tell cleveland.com.

Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

#Cavs Dean Wade is missing his third straight game tonight with right knee soreness. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom that he’s headed for further imaging and examination Monday. There’s concern about a meniscus injury, sources say.

#Cavs are going to start Lamar Stevens in place of injured Dean Wade (who had been starting for Jarrett Allen) again, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:31 PM

4:30 p.m. ET injury report for #Cavs for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets:

Jarrett Allen (finger fracture), Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) and Dean Wade (knee soreness) are all listed as OUT. – 4:32 PM

Once again, #Cavs Lamar Stevens will start tonight in place of injured Dean Wade, who had been starting for Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert will come off the bench and be on a minute restriction. – 5:58 PM

More on this storyline

Wade has already undergone a round of imaging, but the results were inconclusive and sources say there’s growing concern about a meniscus injury — the area of the knee that’s been giving him trouble. While the injury-riddled Cavaliers are hopeful to avoid another serious injury, they can’t determine the next steps until Monday’s follow-up MRI and thorough exam. Wade was not with the team on the bench Friday night. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 19, 2022