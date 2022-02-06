Cavs pull off major trade, agree to get LeVert from Pacers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have gone from surprising contenders to serious ones.

Pulling off a major move ahead of this week's NBA trade deadline, Cleveland added another young star to its roster by agreeing in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert in a deal from Indiana.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal shortly before the teams played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“Cleveland just picked up a heck of a player,” Carlisle said.

The Cavs, who won just 22 games last season, have moved into playoff position and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They've been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries.

LeVert should more than help. The 27-year-old is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future.

LeVert scored 42 on Friday against Chicago.

"Cleveland is in a great position, and adding a guy like Caris LeVert very well could push them to the top,” Carlisle said during his pregame new conference, which was slightly delayed as news of the trade broke.

“Caris has been a tremendous young man to work with here," Carlisle said. “He’s a very special person and a very special player. He’s a first-class human being and a first-class pro and a tremendous player. I’m going to miss him.”

ESPN reported the Cavs are sending the Pacers Rubio, and his expiring $17 million contract, a lottery protected first-round draft pick in 2022 and two second-round picks for LeVert.

The league will have to approve the trade — the deadline is Thursday — before it can be official. That could take some time, but in the short-term, the deal is a potential season-changer for Cleveland.

The Cavs entered Sunday just 1 1/2 games behind the Bulls for the top spot in the East. It's been a stunning ascent for a young Cleveland team that wasn't expected to do much this season but has overcome injuries and developed quickly.

LeVert will likely slide into the starting backcourt alongside All-Star Darius Garland, who has been slowed by a sore lower back lately. After losing Rubio, the Cavs acquired Rajon Rondo but have always had their eyes on LeVert, a proven scorer and playmaker.

While he's been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, LeVert arrived for Sunday's game unaware the he would soon by changing jerseys and moving into a playoff race.

“We have a unique understanding here with our front office and players, where if a deal gets close, we will talk to the player so he doesn’t see it on social media or somewhere else,” Carlisle said. "We did that with Caris in my office, and (general manager) Chad (Buchanan) on a speaker with us.”

In Cleveland, LeVert will be reunited with former Brooklyn teammate Jarrett Allen, who has developed into one of the league's best young centers since being acquired in the deal that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets. LeVert was also part of that trade.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press

