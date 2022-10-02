Cavalcade of Hollywood Royalty Remember Bert Fields as ‘The Fixer’ at Memorial

Hollywood actors, writers and executives gathered Sunday to remember power attorney Bert Fields with a string of stories about his legal prowess and sometimes unorthodox way of helping clients. And, perhaps, the remembrances they weren’t sharing would have made those gathered at the memorial service sit at the edge of their seats.

The larger-than-life litigator — with clients that included The Beatles, Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise, Edward G. Robinson and Michael Jackson — knew a lot of the secrets behind Hollywood scandals that happened throughout his six-decade-long career. Not to mention, he was yanked into a Federal wiretapping and conspiracy probe into notorious private investigator Anthony Pellicano in the early 2000s.

It was clear among the friends, family and former clients gathered for his memorial service at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica (including Norman Lear, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Ovitz and Jeffrey Katzenberg) that he relished being a Perry Mason-like figure to the stars.

The video that played to kick off the tribute addressed the controversies head-on — putting up a fake tabloid cover with the word “escandalo.” It also included a clip of his appearance on “Dragnet” and a tribute from Tom Cruise.

“He’s a very unique adventure, someone I knew we could always count on. That was Bert,” he said. “Bert, I am happy you lived and that I got to know you. I love you and I always will.”

A very emotional Dustin Hoffman, a lifelong friend of Fields, called him “a rascal.”

“My wife told me I should put my phone on silent before I came up here, and I said ‘but, what if it’s Bert?’” Hoffman said. “What I respected most was his loyalty. He was the most loyal friend, a true friend.”

Also Read:

Bert Fields, Renowned Entertainment Lawyer, Dies at 93

The Harvard-educated lawyer with his firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger died Aug. 7 at his home in Malibu with his wife Barbara Guggenheim at his side. Fields succumbed to the long-term effects of COVID, which he contracted in March 2020. He had Bell’s palsy as an aftereffect of the virus, which led to gradual paralysis of his body, starting from his larynx downward.

Story continues

Among the many industry-shaping deals Fields helped negotiate and landmark cases across entertainment, sports and communications, Fields represented George Lucas in contract negotiations with The Walt Disney Company regarding Disney theme parks; he represented mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg in a landmark action against Disney when the film executive left the company after rebuilding its animation business; and he also obtained a multimillion-dollar judgment for George Harrison against his former business manager.

More to come…

Also Read:

Bert Fields Remembered as ‘Extraordinary Human Being’ by Clients Tom Cruise, Mel Brooks, Dustin Hoffman and More