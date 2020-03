Cavagna solos to Faun-Ardèche Classic victory

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California

Remi Cavagna (Deceuinck-QuickStep) won the Faun-Ardèche Classic after a 50km solo attack. The Frenchman was part of the day’s early break but then distanced his last companion Ben King (NTT) ahead of the Côte de Toulaud to solo to victory.

Tanel Kangert (EF Pro Cycling) was part of a counter attack in the finale, and he took second place at 2:51, just ahead of Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), while Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) came home in fourth.

