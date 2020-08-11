Cautious Investors Not Rewarding London Security plc's (LON:LSC) Performance Completely

There wouldn't be many who think London Security plc's (LON:LSC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United Kingdom is similar at about 16x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

It looks like earnings growth has deserted London Security recently, which is not something to boast about. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this benign earnings growth rate might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like London Security's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 21% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to shrink 6.5% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a bright spot for the moment.

With this information, we find it odd that London Security is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Final Word

The price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that London Security currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year earnings growth is beating forecasts for a struggling market. When we see its superior earnings with some actual growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. One major risk is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for London Security you should know about.

