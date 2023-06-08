Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FLEXI) Performance Completely

Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FLEXI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Machinery industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.2x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 36% decrease to the company's top line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 41% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the industry is similarly expected to grow by 14% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad's P/S falls short of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends looking similar to current industry expectations hasn't given the P/S the boost we expected, given that it's lower than the wider industry P/S, When we see industry-like revenue growth but a lower than expected P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing downward pressure on the share price. medium-term

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

