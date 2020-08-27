Cautious Investors Not Rewarding America's Car-Mart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRMT) Performance Completely

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.1x America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been pleasing for America's Car-Mart as its earnings have risen in spite of the market's earnings going into reverse. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, America's Car-Mart would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 8.1% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 224% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 16% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 4.7% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that America's Car-Mart is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of America's Car-Mart's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for America's Car-Mart (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

