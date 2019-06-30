Late caution hands Denny Hamlin win in chaotic Stage 1

in with a stage win as there was no time to return the green-flag conditions.

rounded out the top-five.

The last laps were chaotic as four different drivers experienced tire issues while several others were making last-minute green-flag stops for fuel to make it to the finish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

, lead the first seven laps until Johnson made his way around him on the outside on Lap 8 to take the lead for the first time.

On Lap 12, NASCAR threw a caution for a lightning strike in the area of the speedway. The red flag was immediately displayed as severe thunderstorms moved into the area with heavy winds.

. The race returned to caution after a 3-hour, 18-minute delay.

.

Austin Dillon powered around Johnson to retake the lead on Lap 18 as Harvick moved into second.

Harvick quickly ran down Dillon and took the lead for the first time in the race on Lap 20.

tagged the wall off Turn 4 on Lap 23 but was able to continue on and no caution was called.

Kyle Busch in the wall early at Chicagoland! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/G5yz9duzbl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2019

was fourth and Keselowski fifth.

With 35 laps remaining in the first stage, Harvick’s lead over Blaney had grown to just over one second as Johnson continued to run in third, more than 3 seconds behind the leader.

followed shortly afterward.

Several more drivers, including some who did pit after the rain delay, made green-flag stops by Lap 55. Hemric was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his stop and had to make a pass through penalty.

and Johnson also made their stops.

Story continues

With 20 laps left in the first stage, Harvick continued to lead over Blaney followed by Byron, Hamlin and Larson.

With eight laps to go, Harvick began heading down to pit road for a green-flag stop but also had a right-rear tire go down.

and Kyle Busch.

and Kyle Busch dropped to pit road with four laps remaining. Blaney also made a second pit stop with a flat tire.

On Lap 79, Bowyer spun off Turn 4 with a flat tire to bring out a caution which locked Hamlin into the lead as there was no time to return to green before the conclusion of the stage.

Byron was forced to start the race from the rear of the field since his team made an engine change in his No. 24 Chevrolet over the weekend.

also started from the rear of the field after his No. 32 Ford made a transmission change.