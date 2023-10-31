Advertisement

What’s causing loud noise like siren heard in Haslet, Texas? City offers this explanation

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read
Courtesy of City of Haslet

A loud siren-like noise that Haslet, Texas residents have been hearing is suspected to be caused by electric trains, Haslet Mayor Gary Hulsey said in a statement Tuesday.

The city received reports of a low- to mid-range frequency noise in Haslet “never heard before,” the statement said.

Haslet is about 16 miles north of Fort Worth.

The noise was reported to be heard “intermittently” throughout the day and during the night, waking residents from their sleep.

City officials said that they confirmed with neighboring jurisdictions that no sirens or early warning devices were activated or were malfunctioning.

The noise is suspected to be caused by electric train locomotives, according to the city’s statement.

“It’s definitely coming from the trains... whatever it is,” said a Facebook user commenting on the post of the mayor’s statement. “Yesterday it happened through the day (making wfh awesome) and was pulsating my brains around 11 p.m. Through ear plugs... so hoping this does not continue.”

Another Facebook user commented, “How do we make it stop though?... last night it was at 3 am!”

City officials say recordings of the sound and complaints have been forwarded to BNSF Railway for investigation, in hopes of getting an explanation and resolution to the problem.

Any further complaints regarding the noise can be sent to Hulsey at ghulsey@haslet.org.