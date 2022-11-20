A Causeway Classic: Record crowd sees Sac State beat rival UC Davis for Big Sky three-peat

Joe Davidson
·5 min read

Late Saturday afternoon inside Hornet Stadium, the cannon went off to punctuate a Sacramento State touchdown, puff of smoke and all.

The twisted irony is that the Hornets were once so bad in football that a blowout game at Nevada in the late 1970s included a cannon that flamed out. It ran out of gun powder. Too many touchdowns. Blown ear drums everywhere. True story.

As recently as 2018, Sacramento State limped home a badly beaten 2-8, winless in the Big Sky Conference. No cannon in sight. Four years later, it’s been a continuous boom-time good time for the Hornets with all the potential to keep it rolling.

In beating rival UC Davis 27-21 in a true Causeway Classic in front of a record home crowd of 23,073, the No. 2-ranked Hornets moved to a program-best 11-0, secured their third consecutive Big Sky championship and are primed to make a national championship run. That was a goal no one dared suggest before Troy Taylor and his staff assumed command after that lost 2018 campaign.

“To go 11-0, that’s not easy, but these guys continue to work, to stay focused,” Taylor said. “They don’t look in the rear-view mirror, don’t look too far ahead, and that’s easy to say, but not easy to do. What they’ve done since we’ve been here, especially this year, is really quite remarkable.”

Sacramento State expects to earn the No. 1 or 2 seed in the FCS playoffs. The NCAA selection show is Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The Hornets could secure as many as three home playoff games. UCD, at 6-5, may be a long shot to return to the playoffs for the third time since 2018, though its body of work of close losses to top-10 powers South Dakota State and Weber State may help the Aggies’ cause.

Asher O’Hara passed for a touchdown and ran for two, none more needed or more spectacular than his 8-yard up-and-over with a twist to push the Hornets ahead 24-13 with 8:57 left to play in the 69th meeting between the programs. UC Davis refused to fold, striking for a 75-yard touchdown from Miles Hastings to Josh Gale with 4:41 to go, a 13-second drive.

Kyle Sentowski’s 44-yard field goal for Sacramento State with 3:52 remaining accounted for the final score. The Hornets ate a lot of clock and UCD’s final hopes were dashed at the Hornets 28 as time ran out.

Fans flooded the field, something that’s never happened at Sacramento State until this season. The first time was a dramatic win over Montana on ESPNU. The Hornets, during this historically great campaign, have won in blowout fashion, including 41-10 at FBS member Colorado State, and with tight games down to the finish, a testament to the team’s experience, poise and resilience. The crowds have also jumped on board of late.

“Unbelievable crowd today,” Taylor said. “It’s what I imagine we could have here.”

For all the star power of the Hornets, including O’Hara, leading rusher Cameron Skattebo, poised quarterback Jake Dunniway and receivers Marshel Martin and Pierre Williams, a game ball goes to an unsung guy on special teams. That’s Cal McGough. Who? Cal McGough, the 6-foot-2 freshman punter from Geelong, Victoria, Australia, who learned to kick and punt in something called ProKick Australia.

On fourth-and-11, McGough was ready to punt with just under 10 minutes to play, saw a rush coming his way and then took off for a 20-yard gain that led to O’Hara’s last score.

“It was not a planned fake,” Taylor said with a laugh. “I wasn’t looking, and I turn and my Australian punter is running with the ball. When he first practiced fakes, he held the ball but didn’t have his hand over the point of the ball. He’s gotten better with that.”

Said Dunniway, “You see what he can do in practice and think, ‘That’d be cool’ if he did it in a game,’ and I look over and the dude is running for 30 yards. We really needed it.”

Sacramento State scored on its opening drive following a 2-yard flip pass from O’Hara to Marcus Fulcher. The Hornets led 17-3 on O’Hara’s 19-yard touchdown run. A touchdown run by UCD’s all-time career rushing leader, Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., and a 37-yard field goal by Isaiah Gomez pulled the Aggies to within 17-13 with 2:32 to go in the third.

Sacramento State’s defense under coordinator Andy Thompson was stretched at times by the Aggies, but the Hornets didn’t allow a team that came in with a five-game winning streak — with scoring outbursts of 56, 58, 59, 43 and 44 points — to get rolling. Armon Bailey, Cameron Broussard, Jeremy Harris, Marte Mapu and Ariel Ngata combined for 32 tackles, some of the jarring variety that sent mouth pieces flying.

“It’s a ruthless thing — fly to the ball,” is how Bailey described his game and that of his defense.

Said Dunniway of some of Bailey’s hits, “I was watching the video board and thought, “If someone hit me like that ... I don’t know what I’d do. We have Ash making highlights, guys on defense, it’s fun to watch.”

Dunniway has been on both sides of the Causeway. He was a freshman reserve quarterback at UC Davis and has soaked in his three Causeway victories with the Hornets. He raved about the crowd and a program that extended its Big Sky winning streak to 19 ganes. Sacramento State is 23-1 in the Big Sky since 2019.

“Awesome crowd,” Dunniway said. “It shows what we’re doing. We do play for our city. We pride ourselves in putting a good product on the field. It’s a great rivalry. A lot of respect for (UCD). You dream of being on the winning side.”

UCD coach Dan Hawkins said his team belongs in the 24-team FCS tournament and his bunch has played like a top-ranked club down the stretch.

“I told our guys we’re a playoff team,” he said. “You never want to turn in gear. It’s a sad thing when you do.”

Latest Stories

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Juancho Hernangomez on role with Raptors, FIFA World Cup

    Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez discusses his role on offence, comfort within Toronto's defence and ranks the teams he's rooting for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • 76ers star G Maxey out weeks with broken left foot

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on hi

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists. Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild. Niederreiter scored the first goal at 11:20 of the opening period off passes from his two linemates, Johansen and Duchene. The assist was Duchene’s 7

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St